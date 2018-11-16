Enough already with the Mueller investigation.

It has lasted two years, has cost the taxpayers millions of dollars and has produced nothing of substance. Time to send them to the locker room.

It appears they are grasping at straws, trying to trap witnesses in their testimonies where they may seem inconsistent, then threatening to charge them with perjury — unless they are willing to testify against President Trump on anything.

This is an invitation for great injustice. Some might fabricate lies to avoid possible prison sentences.

The whole investigative team must be dissolved immediately. It's a disaster. We've got more important things to do to make America great again.

James Green

Heber