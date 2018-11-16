This week, an important study on Utah suicide prevention and guns was released by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health confirming that firearms are the method used in the majority of Utah’s suicides, and firearms are the most lethal method of self-harm.

Indeed, firearms in Utah have a fatality rate of 87 percent. These findings indicate that the method matters tremendously. Additional research has shown 93 percent of survivors — even of serious suicide attempts — will not go on to die by suicide. This study offers a new look at one Utah’s most urgent public health challenges, providing an opportunity for policymakers to craft suicide prevention solutions that prioritize lethal means reduction. Extreme risk protective orders, known as ERPOs, are one evidence-based policy solution known to prevent suicides and other firearm deaths by saving a life during times of extreme risk.

In the 2019 legislative session, I am running an extreme risk protective order bill that would allow family members or law enforcement to petition a judge to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who poses an imminent danger to themselves or others. Family members are often in the best position to recognize the warning signals of suicidality, and research demonstrates there are critical windows of time to intervene.

ERPOs are emergency civil court orders a judge issues based on strict evidentiary standards. A full hearing for the respondent must occur within 20 days to determine if the emergency order will continue or whether the crisis period for the individual has since resolved and firearms can be returned. In some extreme circumstances, an ERPO can be extended for a longer period of time if a judge determines there is evidence of further need to restrict access to lethal means. A judge, at his or her discretion, can also recommend mental health or substance abuse treatment for the respondent, if appropriate. Any individual subject to an extreme risk protective order retains the opportunity to appeal the judge’s decision, and there are penalties for false claims.

Connecticut and Indiana, the first two states to pass extreme risk laws, both experienced significant reductions in firearm suicides since the implementation of their laws. In both states, evidence shows that individuals subject to an ERPO received behavioral health treatment at a higher rate after the ERPO intervention. ERPOs provide a pathway for subjects to mental health and substance-abuse services.

In Utah, an individual can voluntarily surrender firearms to law enforcement agencies during a time of personal crisis. Extreme risk protective orders are one more important tool that can save lives in these most difficult of cases, where voluntary efforts to remove firearms fail or would be insufficient to diffuse the situation.

Thirteen states have now passed their own extreme risk (or “red flag”) laws, and many public health, legal and medical professional organizations, from the American Medical Association to the American Bar Association, have called for the expansion of extreme risk laws across the country. Eighteen additional states are currently considering ERPO laws as one more tool that can save lives in the most difficult cases where voluntary efforts to remove firearms fail or would be insufficient to diffuse the crisis situation.

The demonstrated efficacy of ERPOs in saving lives from firearm suicide via lethal means reduction makes the addition of an extreme risk law in Utah an essential component of ongoing and multifaceted suicide prevention efforts. Utah families must be able to utilize every available mechanism to help suffering loved ones survive a suicidal crisis.

I urge family and community members and others alarmed at the rise of suicides in Utah to learn more about the commonsense solution provided by an extreme risk protective order and to work with legislators to help this suicide prevention measure become law.