SALT LAKE CITY — Speculation about what U.S. Senate committees Mitt Romney might land on are floating around Capitol Hill, but the Utah Republican senator-elect says he hasn't made up his mind about which assignments to seek.

"I haven't decided which committees I would request at this stage," he said in a telephone interview from Washington, where he is attending Senate orientation meetings. "Committee assignments are made largely based on tenure, so I will not necessarily get first choice."

CNBC reported that Romney has told friends that he's planning to submit requests to join at least three high-profile Senate panels: the Finance Committee, the Commerce Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee.

Noting retiring Utah GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch serves on the Finance Committee, Romney acknowledged it as an "area of interest" before rattling off a list of others, including foreign relations, education, health care, agriculture, small business and natural resources.

"I've got a lot of things of interest, and I'm speaking with and have spoken with committee chairs as well as other senators to get their perspectives," Romney said.

Though a freshman and Utah's junior senator, Romney won't be an ordinary member of Congress when he takes the oath of office in January. Two presidential races, a term as governor of Massachusetts and relationships with his GOP Senate colleagues, many for whom he has campaigned, give him a leg up on other newcomers.

Romney said he learned during orientation that the Senate is a "good deal more collaborate on the inside than it looks like from the outside." During the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, the Senate continued to work across the aisle to pass legislation.

In the past couple days, Romney said he has collected personal phone numbers from Republican and Democrat senators. He said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., approached him and his wife, Ann, walking through the Eastern Market and told him she looks forward to working together.

Gillibrand also described neighborhoods the Romneys might consider living in as they go house hunting.

"They all tell me, 'Hey, look, we get along a lot better than you'd think based on just watching the contentious hearings,'" he said.

Though Republicans picked up a few seats in the Senate, they lost the House to the Democrats. Romney said that changes things for the White House because of the opportunity for Democrats to open investigations. But in terms of legislation, he said, he would still need Democratic support to pass bills in the Senate and House.

Romney listed cutting the budget deficit, immigration, protecting and "modernizing" entitlements, public lands and wildfires among the issues he wants to work on, but would not limit himself to those. He said he has and will continue to talk one-on-one with senators about their issues and to find out "where I'll be able to get support to proceed."

"So, the first part of my 100 days, if you will, is meeting with other senators, Republican and Democrat, to see where we have common interest and from there, we can chart action," he said.

Romney paid a visit to outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., his 2012 presidential running mate. He said Ryan did a "superb" job in holding the Republican caucus together and getting bipartisan legislation passed.

"I wish he were going to be here," Romney said. "He could show me the ropes."