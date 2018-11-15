SALT LAKE CITY — Utah public school enrollment has reached nearly 660,000 students, according to new figures released Thursday by the offices of the Utah State Board of Education.

The Oct. 1 head count of 659,909 students represents a slight increase over the previous year's enrollment of 652,348.

Numbers of Utah students attending public schools, in both traditional schools and charter schools, climbed by 7,561 over the previous year — a 1.16 percent increase. According to the State School Board, student population growth is in line with the 1.18 percent growth in 2017 and 1.22 percent in 2016.

When compared to the Beehive State's population of just above 3.1 million people, 1 in 5 Utahns is a public school student. The head count released Thursday does not include school-age children who attend private schools or are home-schooled.

One-third of Utah students are considered economically disadvantaged and 12 percent are identified as having a learning disability. Seven percent of students statewide are identified as English language learners.

Growth in charter school enrollment is continuing, increasing by 3.7 percent or 2,817 students to a total of 78,384 students. Charter school students comprise nearly 12 percent of Utah public school enrollment.

The number of children enrolled in Utah charter schools rival the head counts of the state's largest school districts.

Alpine School District continues to be the state's largest school district with 80,218 students, followed by Davis at 72,263.

Three school districts in Salt Lake County round out the top five largest districts: Granite with 64,281 students, Jordan at 54,865 and Canyons with 34,135 students.

The largest public school statewide is Alpine School District's Westlake High School, which had a headcount of 3,283 on Oct. 1. The state's smallest school, which is not an online school or specialty school, is Box Elder School District's Grouse Creek Elementary and Secondary, with an enrollment of 4 students.

Utah's public school population is:

• 74 percent white.

• 17 percent Hispanic.

• 3 percent multiracial.

• 2 percent Asian.

• 2 percent Pacific Islander.

• 1 percent African-American.

• 1 percent American Indian