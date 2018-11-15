Students at Magna Elementary School play near one of four "buddy benches" on the school's playground in Magna on Thursday. The benches are meant to serve as a place for students in need of friendship to connect with their peers as part of anti-bullying measures. When a student is feeling lonely or in need of friendship, they can sit on any of the benches. When other students see one of their peers on a bench, they are encouraged to go befriend the sitter and invite him or her to join their activities. The benches were paid for through a community fundraising effort, combined with support from Exodus Health Care and Jordan Valley Medical Center.

