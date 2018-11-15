PROVO — The Utah Transit Authority will run extra Utah Valley Express buses from the Provo and Orem FrontRunner stations to LaVell Edwards Stadium for Saturday’s football game between BYU and New Mexico State.

The pregame service will start two hours prior to the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

Following the game, direct nonstop buses from the stadium to Provo Central station will be staged on the southwest corner of Canyon Road and University Parkway facing southbound. Customers should board the bus within 15 minutes after the end of the game. Extra UVX buses will be staged on University Parkway and will run the regular route.

The 11:17 p.m. and 12:17 a.m. FrontRunner departures from Provo will be held for up to 30 minutes to meet buses from the stadium.

While UVX is free for everyone to ride, there is no agreement between BYU an UTA for sporting event tickets to be used as UTA fare. FrontRunner passengers will be required to pay UTA fare or use a transit pass to and from the game.