WEST JORDAN — Just before a lawsuit by GOP Rep. Mia Love challenging the vote counting process in Salt Lake County was set to be heard Thursday, her Democratic opponent, Ben McAdams, sought to intervene.

McAdams' campaign manager, Andrew Roberts, said in a statement that Love's lawsuit "smacks of desperation and is a clear attempt to overturn the will of the voters outside of established election procedures."

Utah attorney Loren Washburn is asking that the McAdams campaign be a participant in the hearing scheduled to start at 2 p.m. before 3rd District Court Judge James Gardner.

As the case proceeded, votes continued to be counted in the 4th Congressional District, which includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties as well as Juab and Sanpete counties.

Updated results were anticipated from Salt Lake County at 5 p.m. Utah County is not set to release new numbers until Friday. The final vote canvass will not be completed by the counties until Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, McAdams' lead had narrowed to 873 votes, with 121,519 votes counted for him to 120,646 for the two-term congresswoman.

McAdams, in Washington, D.C., attending the orientation for new members of Congress, said in a tweet Wednesday that Love's lawsuit "smacks of desperation. Utah voters deserve better than this."

The lawsuit filed by Love and her campaign Wednesday sought a court order to allow them the opportunity to analyze and challenge the county's determination on whether signatures on ballot envelopes match those on file.

They asked the court to stop the county from separating ballots from signed envelopes while that analysis was being done and also to halt the counting of provisional ballots cast so those, too, could potentially be challenged.

In an exhibit attached to the lawsuit, Love's attorney, Robert Harrington, asked Swensen in a Monday email to "refrain from tabulating and/or separating any related ballot envelopes from the ballot themselves" where there are questions.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office, in its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, said Love and her campaign were seeking "to interrupt the process" of vote counting and that "voters have a right to privacy in their voting."

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Gary Herbert said "there is no evidence of voter fraud in Utah," in response to a question about Love's lawsuit during his monthly news conference on KUED.

"The elections in Utah have been very good,” the governor said.

But Herbert remained critical of the ballot tallying in Utah County, where he said there have been problems since 2006 when the Help America Vote Act was implemented.

Those problems have been persistent, the governor, a former Utah County commissioner, said. “Utah County can do better and the people of Utah County deserve better."

Contributing: Amy Joi O'Donoghue