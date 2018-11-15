SALT LAKE CITY — Sure, you say your dog is a very good boy, but we’ll let Santa be the judge of that.

Picture Your Pet with Santa, an annual fundraiser with the Humane Society of Utah, has returned for another season of hilarious animal portraits. Your dog might not know it’s Santa, but your Christmas card recipients will. No pet? No problem — there’s a bunch of other nonpet stuff happening around Salt Lake City this weekend. Bach, Air Supply, David Sedaris, Jazz Vespers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will all be glad you showed up.

Air Supply at the Eccles

The Bach of 1980s soft rock headlines the Eccles on Friday. Air Supply’s co-founder, Graham Russell, lives in Utah and recently told the Deseret News, “We have a great catalog of songs, but we've always stressed the importance of our stage show — you’re not around for this long if you don’t have a good stage show.” Nov. 16, 8 p.m., 131 S. Main, $35-$80 (385-468-1010, live-at-the-eccles.com).

Qiling Wang, Deseret News Graham Russell of Air Supply poses for a photograph in his greenhouse in Kamas on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

Bach at Abravanel Hall

The Air Supply of Baroque music (kidding!) gets honored at Abravanel Hall on Friday and Saturday, when the Utah Symphony performs Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 1 and 2. The musical masterpieces were unheard in their own time, however, not being published until 1850 — more than 100 years after they were written — and not gaining prominence until the 1930s, when recordings of the concertos started to circulate. According to lauded American conductor Joshua Rifkin, “As would happen so often in his life, Bach's genius shot so far above the capabilities of ordinary musicians that his greatness was veiled in silence.” Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., 123 W. South Temple, $15-$68 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org).

Picture Your Pet with Santa

Santa has a way with reindeer and children, but what about cats and dogs? Bring Fluffy to the Humane Society of Utah and find out. The organization hosts Picture Your Pet with Santa, an annual fundraiser where folks can have their pet’s portrait taken with Kris Kringle himself. These pics are everything you didn’t know you always needed. Nov. 17-18, times vary, 4242 S. 300 West, Murray, $30 (801-261-2919, utahhumane.org/PYPWS).

Front Row Film Roast: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

We aren’t sure we’d call “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” a classic, but it certainly is memorable. The 1990 movie is getting roasted at Brewvies Cinema Pub, where a handful of comedians will deliver live commentary as the movie plays. Nov. 17, 10 p.m., 677 S. 200 West (801-355-5500, brewvies.com).

David Sedaris at the Eccles

MagicSpace Entertainment David Sedaris headlines the Eccles Theater on Nov. 18.

There’s no one quite like this guy. David Sedaris, the celebrated essayist, comes to the Eccles Theater in support of his new essay collection, “Calypso.” A New York Times review of “Calypso” declares, “Yes, his worldview — a fascinating hybrid of the curious, cranky and kooky — does indeed hold a mirror up to nature and show us as others see us. But make no mistake: He is not the Fool, he is Lear.” Nov. 18, 7 p.m., 131 S. Main St., $25-$52.50 (385-468-1010, live-at-the-eccles.com).

Jazz Vespers Quartet, Joni Mitchell tribute

Jazz Vespers Quartet, a longtime Utah jazz outfit featuring David Halliday, Isaiah Smith, Denson Angulo and Parker Swenson, continues its annual concert series at the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City. Each show is a tribute to a famous contemporary musician, and Sunday’s show honors the music of Joni Mitchell. Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., 569 S. 1300 East, free, donations accepted (801-582-8687, slcuu.org).