SALT LAKE CITY — Winter may not be completely here just yet, but Utah is still getting recognized for having “the greatest snow on Earth.”

What’s happening: Recently, USA Today published an article in which they named their “best destinations for winter vacations,” according to a WalletHub study. Salt Lake City ranked in the top 20.

Travel costs and hassles, cost in destinations, attractions, weather, safety and activities were all factored in when deciding each city’s ranking.

Utah’s capital city came in at No. 19 on the list.

USA Today stated that Salt Lake City was ranked because the area “has plenty of cold weather activities thanks to the chilly weather.”

Best ski town: This isn’t the first time that USA Today has put Utah’s capital city on one of its “best” lists.

As I reported a few weeks ago, Salt Lake was also recently nominated by USA Today as one of the best ski towns in the U.S. and Canada.

USA Today cited that SLC has “a mix of big city amenities and easy access to some of the nation's top skiing and snowboarding.”

Other top winter vacation destinations: Seattle, Portland and Denver were the only other cities in Western states to make the top 20.

Chicago was ranked at No. 1 for best winter vacation destinations.

Washington, D.C., was No 2 on the list. USA Today noted that the lighting of the national Christmas tree was a huge pull factor.

New York came in fifth overall but ranked No. 1 for attractions.

