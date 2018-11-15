SALT LAKE CITY — Winter may not be completely here just yet, but Utah is still getting recognized for having “the greatest snow on Earth.”
What’s happening: Recently, USA Today published an article in which they named their “best destinations for winter vacations,” according to a WalletHub study. Salt Lake City ranked in the top 20.
- Travel costs and hassles, cost in destinations, attractions, weather, safety and activities were all factored in when deciding each city’s ranking.
- Utah’s capital city came in at No. 19 on the list.
- USA Today stated that Salt Lake City was ranked because the area “has plenty of cold weather activities thanks to the chilly weather.”
Best ski town: This isn't the first time that USA Today has put Utah's capital city on one of its "best" lists.
- As I reported a few weeks ago, Salt Lake was also recently nominated by USA Today as one of the best ski towns in the U.S. and Canada.
- USA Today cited that SLC has “a mix of big city amenities and easy access to some of the nation's top skiing and snowboarding.”
Other top winter vacation destinations: Seattle, Portland and Denver were the only other cities in Western states to make the top 20.
- Chicago was ranked at No. 1 for best winter vacation destinations.
- Washington, D.C., was No 2 on the list. USA Today noted that the lighting of the national Christmas tree was a huge pull factor.
- New York came in fifth overall but ranked No. 1 for attractions.
Read more at USA Today.