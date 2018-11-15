SALT LAKE CITY — Disney dropped the first full trailer for Tim Burton’s reimagining and live-action version of “Dumbo.”

Watch the trailer below.

The “Dumbo” story tells the tale of a young circus elephant with unusually wide ears that he can use as wings. The elephant works to become a better flier as he hopes to avoid his human superiors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new film stars Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito playing the parts of V.A. Vandevere, Colette Marchant, Holt Farrier and Max Medici, respectively.

The new film’s story will be similar to the original. But it will focus more on the circus characters than the cartoon edition did.

And though it’s live action, Dumbo will be made from CGI.

The film drops March 29, 2019.

Original: The original film came out in 1941. It was Disney’s fourth-ever feature-length film, Uproxx reports.

Burton history: Burton previously worked with Disney for the films “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), “Alice in Wonderland” (2010), and “Frankenweenie” (2012).

Live-action: Disney has been dipping into live-action films recently. They’ve been working on live-action versions of “Aladdin,” “Mulan” and “The Lion King.”