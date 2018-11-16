SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning Wasatch Front drivers of closures and new traffic patterns beginning this weekend.

These include the closure of westbound I-215 east near Foothill Drive; lane closures Friday night on I-15 near the Point of the Mountain; a weekend closure of 2100 North under I-15 in Lehi; and a new traffic pattern now in place on I-15 at 9000 South.

• Westbound I-215 will close Sunday between Foothill Drive and the I-80 junction, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews repair a section of the freeway damaged by a water line leak. Motorists planning to connect to westbound I-80 will be detoured to Parleys Way and 1300 East to access I-80. Access from I-215 to eastbound I-80 will be unaffected by this closure.

• Two northbound lanes, along with the southbound Express Lane, will be closed on I-15 near the Point of the Mountain Friday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Crews will be installing two new high-mast light poles in the freeway median.

• Crews in Lehi will close 2100 North in both directions at I-15 on Friday at 11 p.m. through Monday at 5:30 a.m. During the closure, drivers traveling to Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain will need to use Pioneer Crossing as an alternate route. During the closure crews will convert 2100 North into a temporary diverging diamond interchange that will remain in place through 2020 to help keep traffic moving while work continues to reconstruct the 2100 North interchange as part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project.

• A new traffic pattern is now in place on southbound I-15 at 9000 South where the freeway has been widened to include an additional southbound travel lane. To exit at 9000 South, drivers should use the two far right lanes — the farthest-right lane is an exit-only lane, and the other lane allows drivers to either exit at 9000 South or continue southbound on I-15.