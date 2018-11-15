SALT LAKE CITY — First, they're sour, then they're ... for breakfast?

What’s happening: Post Consumer Brands just confirmed that it is coming out with a Sour Patch Kids cereal.

According to Bustle, rumors of the cereal began circulating late last month, but they weren't confirmed until Tuesday.

The cereal comes in kid-shaped pieces and has a sour coating with a sweet, sugary finish.

KTRK reported that the product will be exclusively sold at Walmart starting Dec. 26. It will be available in other grocery stores in 2019.

The cereal will cost $4 per box.

Taste test: Lee Breslouer from Thrillist actually got to try the Sour Patch Cereal. Here are some takeaways from his review:

“The second you open the box, a distinct wave of that soury, sugary Sour Patch Kids smell permeates the kitchen.”

He wrote that Post nailed the sour flavors while still managing to keep it a sugary cereal.

“This tastes like Sour Patch Fruity Pebbles, and that is not a bad thing.”

No thanks: People on Twitter were less than enthusiastic about the announcement of the cereal. The thought of sour milk seemed to be repulsive to many users.

Sour Patch Kids Cereal? With milk? No thanks. pic.twitter.com/vHEqdiH9HZ — Patrick B (@patbarn119) November 15, 2018

Ok that’s nasty! Sour Patch Kids cereal really 🤮 pic.twitter.com/ZdLwpa3ydS — Kim Parker (@choklit_chic) November 15, 2018

Sour Patch Kids Cereal...??? pic.twitter.com/KfGAQKnjFy — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) November 15, 2018

I'm not feeling this idea of Sour Patch Kids Cereal as I was taught through life that sour milk is not a good idea. — Clint (@newfiebangaa) November 9, 2018

If I ever see someone buy sour patch kids cereal I'm calling the police — Jeremiah Daniels (@JereDaniels12) November 15, 2018

i was having a good day until i saw sour patch kids cereal show up on my tl — 𖤐lizeth𖤐 (@aerglos) November 15, 2018

Sour patch kids cereal? Nasty pic.twitter.com/HFbv4p5WfU — Solomon Abla (@AblaSolomon) November 15, 2018