SALT LAKE CITY — First, they're sour, then they're ... for breakfast?
What’s happening: Post Consumer Brands just confirmed that it is coming out with a Sour Patch Kids cereal.
- According to Bustle, rumors of the cereal began circulating late last month, but they weren't confirmed until Tuesday.
- The cereal comes in kid-shaped pieces and has a sour coating with a sweet, sugary finish.
- KTRK reported that the product will be exclusively sold at Walmart starting Dec. 26. It will be available in other grocery stores in 2019.
- The cereal will cost $4 per box.
Taste test: Lee Breslouer from Thrillist actually got to try the Sour Patch Cereal. Here are some takeaways from his review:
- “The second you open the box, a distinct wave of that soury, sugary Sour Patch Kids smell permeates the kitchen.”
- He wrote that Post nailed the sour flavors while still managing to keep it a sugary cereal.
- “This tastes like Sour Patch Fruity Pebbles, and that is not a bad thing.”
No thanks: People on Twitter were less than enthusiastic about the announcement of the cereal. The thought of sour milk seemed to be repulsive to many users.