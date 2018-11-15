BYU senior Jeffrey Hsu and junior Sean Hill earned a No. 19 ranking in the ITA national tennis doubles rankings after completing their fall tournament season.

“I’m happy for them and our program,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “That’s the kind of national relevance we’ve been striving for, so it’s exciting for all of us. I hope their teammates follow their lead in striving for excellence. We’re all working hard and looking forward to our championship season starting up in January.”

Hill and Hsu are the first Cougars to be ranked in the top 20 for doubles since 2002. The duo began their second season at BYU by participating in the ITA All-American tournament in October where they defeated the No. 7 doubles team in the nation.

The BYU men’s tennis team will return to play in January.