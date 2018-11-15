SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Film Center announced Amy Redford as its first artist in residence, according to a statement sent to the Deseret News.

What's happening: Redford, the daughter of Robert Redford, will host a directing workshop and one-on-one consultation meetings with Artist Foundry members as she continues to work on her own film and television projects.

The Artist Foundry is a co-working space where filmmakers can build their independent films.

“During the year-long residency, Redford will focus on her filmmaking career in a community full of storytellers who can energize and enhance the creative process,” according to a statement sent to the Deseret News.

Schedule: The schedule for the events will be released in the near future.

“Over the years I have seen up close the innovation, resourcefulness and collaborative spirit that is fostered here in Utah,” Redford said in a statement. “Those traits are of real value to me as a filmmaker looking for fertile ground to create work but also as a mother. I have an affection and appreciation for the spirit I feel here in Utah and want my kids to enjoy the lifestyle only Utah can provide. I am pleased to see the creativity cultivated here and look forward to working at a variety of levels to continue the momentum for artists at the Artist Foundry and beyond.”

Resume: To her own credit, Amy Redford is a filmmaker, producer and actor. Her resume includes such projects as ”60’6,” “Phoenix,” “Mortal City,” “Talk,” “Downline” and “Cowboys and Indians.”