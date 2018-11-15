MIDVALE — The TRAX bridge spanning 7200 South east of 700 West will be closed to Red Line TRAX trains Saturday and Sunday due to construction.

During the closure, bus bridges will be used to transport riders between Historic Gardner, Bingham Junction and Fashion Place West stations. Utah Transit Authority employees will also be at all three stations to help riders and assist with bus bridge connections.

Utah Department of Transportation crews are widening 7200 South west of I-15, which is necessitating construction work on the rail bridge.

This is the fifth of 12 weekend closures. While 2019 construction dates are still being determined, UTA officials believe work will be done most weekends in January and February.