Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Skiers and snowboarders flock to Brighton Resort on opening day Thursday. With recent snowfall combined with extensive snowmaking, Brighton Resort has a base averaging between 10 to 20 inches on five runs serviced by two lifts. According to Ski Utah, the anticipated opening date at Utah's other resorts are: Brian Head, Friday; Park City Mountain and Snowbasin, next Wednesday; Alta, Nov. 23; Snowbird, Nov. 30; Solitude, Dec. 1; Sundance, Dec. 7; and Deer Valley, Dec. 8. Beaver, Nordic Valley and Powder Mountain have yet to set an opening date. According to KSL's Grant Wayman, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures, more clouds and a few mountain snow showers on Saturday, but dry weather is expected as the Thanksgiving holiday nears.