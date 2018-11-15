PROVO — A man who had numerous charges of sexually assaulting a wheelchair-bound woman at a care facility several years ago dismissed due to mental incompetency is being charged with those crimes again.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed five counts of rape and five counts of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies, against 51-year-old Kevin Merrill Binks in 4th District Court. Binks was also charged with five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

In 2014, Binks allegedly raped on multiple occasions a woman with cerebral palsy who is confined to a wheelchair and is a patient at a Provo rehabilitation center, according to charging documents. Binks was also a patient at the facility.

But in March, after years of legal battles over Binks's competency, the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges could be refiled at a later time. Binks was determined to be not competent to stand trial and unlikely to have his competency restored, according to court records.

Then on Oct. 26, the Department of Human Services advised the court that while Binks was civilly committed to the Utah State Hospital, he had made "significant progress" and plans were being made to discharge him from the hospital, court records state.

Due to that, prosecutors on Thursday refiled the original charges.