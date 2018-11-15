SALT LAKE CITY — A potential hate crime is being investigated at the Salt Lake City International Airport after a noose was found hanging over a black construction worker's tool box, airport officials confirmed.

On Monday, a "racially offensive symbol" was found placed above the toolbox of a subcontractor working construction at the airport, airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said Thursday. She said the symbol was a noose and the toolbox belonged to a black employee.

After the object was discovered, a "stand down" took place at that team's construction area, meaning work was halted and workers were given a reminder that "this type of behavior would not be tolerated," Volmer said.

The construction leadership team held a second stand down on Tuesday for the entire airport reconstruction project, reinforcing to all workers that "discriminatory behavior was unacceptable and would not be tolerated," she said.

Because the incident was considered isolated and the employee allegedly targeted did not feel threatened, Volmer said police are not investigating.

"However, the project team is fully investigating the incident and serious action will be taken against those responsible," she said.