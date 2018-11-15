SALT LAKE CITY — Thelonious Monk might have been the reason Cyrus Chestnut fell under the spell of jazz.

“When I was 9, I went into a Woolworths Department Store with a pocket full of money looking to buy some new records," the jazz pianist said in a recent interview. "I started looking around in a discount record bin when I picked up a record by this guy with a cool name. So, I bought the album and it changed the way I thought about music.”

When Chestnust discovered Monk's unique keyboard skills, the young musician was already playing piano for his church choir and services. Monk's — and several other jazz musicians of the day — sense of improvisation appealed to Chestnut, who said that his church minister might call on him to play music he didn't know.

"Quite often I’d just get to improvise," he recalled. "Jazz made sense to me and infused my own improvisational style. I wanted more of that in my life.”

Now, years after a Monk record changed the 9-year-old Chestnut's life, the musician is bringing the Cyrus Chestnut Quartet, with bassist Eric Wheeler, drummer Chris Beck and Warren Wolf on vibes, to the Capitol Theatre on Monday, Nov. 19.

Back in 1981, Chestnut enrolled at the prestigious Peabody Institute in Baltimore where he began to hone his skills both as a composer and arranger. Following graduation, Cyrus went on to earn an Master of Arts from the Berklee College of Music in Boston. It was while he was a student at Berklee that Chestnut caught the attention of several jazz musicians and began to tour almost full-time.

As a composer and keyboard virtuoso, Chestnut has the ability to capture his audience by infusing his concerts with a mixture of genres ranging from Mozart to Debussy to Jelly Roll Morton to 20th-century French pianist and composer Erik Satie. His work twists and turns like a bucking bronco and produces wild transformations that are full of surprises.

“Cyrus is one of the very best in world of jazz," said Gordon Hanks, founder of the JazzSLC series. "He’s immensely talented and is one of those people that makes you feel good. Every time I visit with him I feel like I’m talking to Fred Rogers. And honestly, I think Fred Rogers would love Cyrus Chestnut.”

Chestnut is no stranger to important teachers himself. While he's worked with an impressive list of jazz greats, including Chick Corea, Dizzy Gillespie, Aretha Franklin, Jon Hendricks and many others, he cites the two years he spent with the irascible jazz singer Betty Carter as one of the most powerful growing experience in his life.

“Betty Carter was a tough cookie," he said. "She taught me so many things about performing and life. There was never any compromise working with her. She encouraged me to push the envelope and never allow myself to be typecast. That would be the death of your creativity."

Playing it safe was never an option with Carter. It was a lesson that, for Chestnut, she only needed to teach him once.

“We were working our way through a set when I was just playing the regular run like I’d played the night before and Betty gave me the look," he remembered. "And if looks could kill … well, I wouldn’t be here talking to you. Anyway, I went back to my dressing room when she knocked and came in and told me that she didn’t hire me to play something she’d heard before. It never happened again.”

It was a lesson that Chestnut took to heart, and one that Salt Lake audiences will see in action come Monday night. Improvisation and keeping his sound fresh is the only thing predictable about Chestnut's concerts. And all of it takes work, Chestnut said.

"From the front of a gig to the end, you (have) to be physical and mentally strong and … to rehearse constantly to get it all right.”

If you go …

What: The Cyrus Chestnut Quartet

When: Monday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South

How much: $29.50 for adults, $10 for students with ID

Phone: 801-355-2787

Web: jazzslc.com/cyruschestnut