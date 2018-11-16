If New Mexico State football coach Doug Martin is hoping to butter up his next opponent, he is on the right track.

The Aggies visit Provo late Saturday night to take on BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and NMSU’s leader considers the Cougars to be “a Power 5 level opponent,” according to the Las Cruces Sun News.

"When you look at BYU and what they have done, they have national championships and Heisman Trophy winners," Martin said. "They have always been on the national stage and resources, they have everything that a power conference team has."

New Mexico State has taken it on the chin pretty good against its tougher opponents this season, losing 48-10 at Minnesota and 60-13 against No. 14 Utah State in Logan.

Quarterback Josh Adkins said his team will be coming in to win.

“Every week we have the mindset that we want to win the game,” he said.

The paper pointed out that BYU’s defense, ranked No. 30 in points allowed, doesn’t pressure much so the redshirt freshman will have to make the right reads.

"There is a lot of tradition at that school," Adkins told the Sun News of BYU. "They have a nice defense this year, so it's going to be a nice challenge for us. It's an exciting challenge that we are all excited for."

The New Mexico State website gave an even-handed preview of this week’s matchup, noting that BYU averages 23.3 points and 338.7 yards while allowing opponents to score 21.5 points and gain 329.2 yards of total offense an outing.

The website also pointed out that the Cougars are giving their young players opportunities, as 27 different freshmen have seen time for BYU and 11 have started.

The Aggies are ranked in the top 25 in four statistical categories: blocked punts (two, fifth), defensive touchdowns (three, 10th), blocked kicks (three, 11th) and fumbles recovered (nine, 22nd).

The most interesting part of this preview, however, is a factoid about the schedule for this independent program. The tidbit should make any BYU fan happy about the scheduling job athletic director Tom Holmoe has done since the Cougars left the MWC.

“Following the matchup at BYU, the New Mexico State squad remains on the road for its final game of the 2018 season, heading to Lynchburg, Virginia, to take on Liberty for the second time this year on Saturday, Nov. 24.”

The Aggies beat Liberty at home in Round 1, 49-41.