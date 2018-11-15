LOGAN — A Logan man accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting another woman.

Wyatt Dean Martin, 21, was charged in 1st District Court with rape, a first-degree felony. Martin has already been charged with assaulting women in two other cases.

In total, he now faces two counts of rape, two counts of object rape, aggravated kidnapping, forcible sexual abuse, obstructing justice and electronic voyeurism.

Martin was originally charged Oct. 9 for an incident in September in which he invited a woman to his house, forced her to consume alcohol, and then took her to his bedroom where he told her he would use a strap to hold her down if she didn't quit fighting him, according to Logan police.

When Martin's arrest was originally announced, police said there was a possibility there were additional victims.

On Oct. 31, Martin was charged with two counts of object rape and electronic voyeurism for a Sept. 7 incident, according to court records. His latest charge is for an incident that allegedly occurred in March of 2017.

The woman in the latest charge reported to police a similar situation where she was at a party at Martin's house about 18 months ago, became intoxicated and was led by Martin to his bedroom where despite the woman pleading "no" several times, he told her, "It’s already happening, just let it happen," according to a Cache County Jail report.

Martin was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for one of those cases.