SALT LAKE CITY — Scott W. Smith, a 32-year veteran of the Utah State Tax Commission, was unanimously confirmed by the Utah Senate Wednesday as the agency's executive director.

Smith, who has served as the deputy executive director since 2011, will serve in the position that oversees 752 employees and seven divisions. He fills the post left vacant after the retirement of Barry C. Conover in August.

Prior to being named deputy executive of the Tax Commission, Smith served as the deputy director of the Tax Commission Auditing Division for the previous seven years.

A certified public accountant, Smith is an accounting graduate of Brigham Young University.

Tax commissioners appoint the executive director in consultation with the governor and the consent of the state Senate.