SALT LAKE CITY — At least six firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the home of a man accused of shooting a teenage boy on a Weber County sidewalk, according to court records.

Isacc Jacob Fazzio, 18, is charged in 2nd District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and other charges. Police say he shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg following a social media fight with Fazzio's younger brother.

On Oct. 26, the 15-year-old boy together with a friend got into an argument over Snapchat with a 16-year-old boy, according to police. A search warrant affidavit says the two sides were arguing "over gang signs."

The 16-year-old then sent a Snapchat message showing "two hollow point bullets and telling them he was sending someone to shoot them," the warrant states.

Just minutes later, the two boys were walking near 44375 S. 700 West in Riverdale when a black Mercedes pulled up next to them. The driver, wearing a blue bandana over his mouth, fired one round, striking the 15-year-old in the leg, according to the affidavit.

Police say Fazzio is the older brother of the 16-year-old who threatened on social media to shoot the two victims. Fazzio claimed the other two boys were threatening his brother, so he got his father's 9mm handgun and went looking for them, the charges state.

Riverdale police originally said they served a search warrant at the Fazzio house and found a handgun under his mattress, a rifle in his closet and a large amount of cash and marijuana. According to the warrant, police also seized an additional three rifles and a shotgun as well numerous boxes of various types of ammunition, adding up to more than 1,000 rounds.

In addition to attempted murder, Fazzio is also charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and three counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Fazzio's next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.