SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Barack Obama is bringing his experience to Utah.

Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith announced Thursday morning that Obama will speak in a moderated conversation at X4: The Experience Management Summit, an annual tech event held by the Company.

Excited to have President Barack Obama coming for a moderated conversation at X4: The Experience Management Summit. Register today at https://t.co/rKXP3C2ylp #QualtricsX4 pic.twitter.com/Z6sVdxPUNa — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) November 15, 2018

The announcement comes just days after Qualtrics was sold for $8 billion to SAP, a German tech firm.

Previously announced guests for the event include Oprah Winfrey. Imagine Dragons is slated to perform at the event.

The X4 Summit runs from March 5-8 next year.