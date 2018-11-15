David Dermer, Associated Press
Former President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns in support of Ohio gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cleveland. Obama will speak at a Qualtrics X4 event in Salt Lake City next March, it was announced Thursday. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Barack Obama is bringing his experience to Utah.

Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith announced Thursday morning that Obama will speak in a moderated conversation at X4: The Experience Management Summit, an annual tech event held by the Company.

The announcement comes just days after Qualtrics was sold for $8 billion to SAP, a German tech firm.

Previously announced guests for the event include Oprah Winfrey. Imagine Dragons is slated to perform at the event.

The X4 Summit runs from March 5-8 next year.

