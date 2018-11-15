SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 15.
Winter is coming and so is bad air. What psychology can teach us about fixing Utah’s air quality problem. Read more.
Utah’s anti-gerrymandering measure is now in the lead by this many votes. Read more.
The U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said the 2002 Olympic legacy remains “palpable” in Utah. Read more.
The Utah Jazz lost by 50 points Wednesday night. That’s right. Fifty. Read more.
Cougar Insiders podcast explores why the NCAA’s sanctions against BYU don’t fit the crime. Read more.
Rice-Eccles Stadium is expanding. Here’s what it will look like.
A new study found 85 percent of Utah firearm deaths are suicides. Read more.
Utah Rep. Mia Love’s campaign filed a lawsuit to halt ballot counting in Salt Lake County. Read more.
Featured voices:
- Am I good enough? A conversation on mental illness with Elder J. Devn Cornish (+podcast)
- Josh Terry: No disrespect to Spider-Man, but the greatest superhero Stan Lee gave us was himself
- Tiffany Gee Lewis: The battle against my alter ego
- Jay Evensen: Why Utahns should care who is winning in Maine's elections
- Arianne Brown: Moms need to claim their athletic genes
Our most popular stories:
Church News: Elvis Presley's copy of the Book of Mormon ain't nothin' but a forgery, Church history experts say
2018 Deseret News girls soccer All-State teams
Called to serve, not called to suffer: Hope for early returned missionaries
Here are the most- and least-trusted CNN, MSNBC and Fox News hosts
'Cold': Woman who dated killer Josh Powell breaks silence in new podcast
A look at national headlines:
- Deadly California fire could worsen state's homeless crisis [NBC News]
- Federal judge weighs delay as deadline looms for Florida recounts [NPR]
- Trump's Middle East plan dealt another blow with Israel turmoil [Bloomberg]
- Second Trump-Kim summit to go ahead without list of nuclear North Korean weapons, Pence says [NBC News]
- Brexit: Dominic Raab and Esther McVey among ministers to quit over EU agreement [BBC News]