SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 15.

Winter is coming and so is bad air. What psychology can teach us about fixing Utah’s air quality problem. Read more.

Utah’s anti-gerrymandering measure is now in the lead by this many votes. Read more.

The U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said the 2002 Olympic legacy remains “palpable” in Utah. Read more.

The Utah Jazz lost by 50 points Wednesday night. That’s right. Fifty. Read more.

Cougar Insiders podcast explores why the NCAA’s sanctions against BYU don’t fit the crime. Read more.

Rice-Eccles Stadium is expanding. Here’s what it will look like.

A new study found 85 percent of Utah firearm deaths are suicides. Read more.

Utah Rep. Mia Love’s campaign filed a lawsuit to halt ballot counting in Salt Lake County. Read more.

Featured voices:

Our most popular stories:

Church News: Elvis Presley's copy of the Book of Mormon ain't nothin' but a forgery, Church history experts say

2018 Deseret News girls soccer All-State teams

Called to serve, not called to suffer: Hope for early returned missionaries

Here are the most- and least-trusted CNN, MSNBC and Fox News hosts

'Cold': Woman who dated killer Josh Powell breaks silence in new podcast

