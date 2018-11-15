Fresh off its dramatic victory over Oregon, the Utah football team turns its attention to Saturday’s tilt against the Buffaloes in Colorado. Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Amy Donaldson and Trent Wood break down this week’s game and its Pac-12 South ramifications. They also discuss Rice-Eccles Stadium expansion and hear from Utah athletic director Mark Harlan, who shares his thoughts on how the new-and-improved stadium will be a boon for the program and the fans.

