Track and field athletes Ally Gomm and Meghan Hunter, along with girl's basketball player Lavender Briggs, signed Letters of Intent to Utah, BYU and Florida respectively Thursday in a ceremony held at the school.

Gomm placed third in the 5A state track meet in the 300-meter hurdles while fighting injuries most of her junior year. Her sophomore year Gomm also excelled in the sprints and looks forward to a healthier 2019 track season.

"Having a really rough junior year, I want this year to be a redemption year and prove to myself even that I can do this. I'm hoping to run fast and get some PR's (personal records)," said Gomm.

On her choice of Utah Gomm said it did come down to the feel of the university and quality competition Utah can provide being a part of the PAC-12.

"It came down to the atmosphere of the team, it felt like home," said Gomm. "It's going to push me (competing in the PAC-12), but I'm real excited," Gomm added.

Gomm actually did three sports for much of her high school career. Not only has she been an all-state track performer, she was selected All-Valley in soccer and has also competed in cross-country.

Hunter will join her sister Kate on the BYU track and field team. Hunter has set numerous school and state records and last year won the 100, 200, 400 and 800-meter races to earn 40 points for her team, the maximum points a single athlete can earn at the state track meet. On top of that, Hunter recently competed at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October in the 800 meters against the world's best runners 18 and under.

"Definitely having my sister has a teammate will be super cool," said Hunter. "I just really felt like I connected with everyone on the team. The big thing is the coaches and I'm super excited."

Hunter said staying close to home is another bonus.

"I really like Utah and the culture," Hunter said.

Hunter has done track and cross-country at Provo but at BYU will focus solely on track but said she expects to train with the cross-country program. Meghan's sister Kate actually does both at BYU and focuses more on the longer distances.

While Gomm and Hunter will stay in the Beehive State to compete at the next level, Briggs will go clear across the country to attend Florida.

Briggs wants to go up against the best and felt Florida provided those opportunities.

"I always wanted to play either SEC or ACC because to me that is where the best competition is at and if you're not playing against the best, it's boring," stated Briggs. "I chose Florida because I like the coaches a lot. I wanted to go somewhere and make an impact,"

Though she was set to visit Washington and Syracuse, she made a visit to North Carolina State first and then Florida where the Gator program won her over.

Briggs has been the centerpiece in the resurgence of Provo girl's basketball after years of struggles for the program. Provo actually tied for the Region 8 title last year but was bumped out in the first round of the playoffs by Viewmont. So in her last season for the Bulldogs, there is some unfinished business.

"The ultimate goal is to win a state championship before I go, and help the team get better, and work on my leadership skills," said Briggs.

Last year Briggs was third in the state in scoring at 25.1 points per game. Briggs has an excellent all-around game as she also averaged 11.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She also had a strong defensive presence with 3.4 steals a game while also blocking nearly a shot a game.