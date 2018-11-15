Utah State soccer has signed nine players for the upcoming 2019 season, as announced by head coach Heather Cairns on Wednesday.

"We are excited to welcome this newest class of Aggies to our family," Cairns said. "They are dedicated students and talented athletes who are ready to join a motivated group of returners."

Five of this year's signees are in-state players, including one from Cache Valley. Sidney Barlow (Smithfield, Utah/Sky View HS) brings a local flair to the signing class, joining fellow Beehive State athletes Megan Astle (Draper, Utah/Corner Canyon HS), Diera Walton (Draper, Utah/Jordan HS), Olivia Romney (Kaysville, Utah/Davis HS) and Kathryn Wynn (Provo, Utah/Timpview HS).

Paige Moser (Preston, Idaho/Preston HS/Iowa Western Community College), Maya Lorenzana (Peoria, Arizona/Liberty HS), Peyton Lumanog (Anaheim, California/El Dorado HS) and Christiane Sundstrom (Placentia, California/El Dorado HS) round out the incoming group.

Astle joins the Aggies from Corner Canyon HS, where she played for Krissa Reinbold. The forward/midfielder has scored 37 goals and tallied 27 assists. Corner Canyon claimed the Utah 5A state title in 2018 and earned the region championship in 2017. As a senior, Astle was awarded academic all-state. Astle plays club soccer with Utah Celtic 00 Premier under head coach Steve Magelbyand also spent four years playing club soccer with the Utah Avalanche. Astle and Utah Celtic 00 Premier won three-straight Cup championships from 2016-18. Her Celtic team was the United States Youth Soccer Region IV champions in 2017 and finished third in nationals. She has also been a four-time Utah Olympic Development Program (ODP) selection.

"Megan is an extremely versatile player with a well-rounded skill set and fiery persona," Cairns said. "She will bolster our back line and midfield with her competitive spirit."

Barlow joins the Aggies from nearby Smithfield, where the forward scored 30 goals and added 12 assists for Sky View HS, earning all-region honors her sophomore year. Barlow earned all-region and all-state honors as a junior and helped the Bobcats claim the Utah 4A state title in 2017 for the first time in program history. Barlow, along with fellow newcomer Romney, played club soccer for the last two seasons for Forza under head coach Ray Parkhurst, scoring 74 goals, to go along with 20 assists. Forza was the state cup finalists in 2017 and 2018. Previously, she played several seasons for Infinity with head coach Jorge Cruz.

"Sidney is an attacking juggernaut with a high soccer IQ and unrivaled engine," Cairns said. "She brings creativity and improvisational skills into our program."

Lorenzana, a Peoria, Arizona, native, comes to Logan from Liberty HS, where she plays for Kyle Pooler. The forward has scored 49 career goals and 25 assists, and she is a four-time all-district honoree. She was also named first-team all-region, the all-region player of the year and first-team all-Northwest Valley her junior season. Lorenzana recently played for the Scottsdale Blackhawks under coaches Mick Reavey, Doug Shank and Lee Christie, and she spent a year playing under Alan Watson for the SC Del Sol. Lorenzana was also a letterwinner in track and field where she was a state qualifier in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes.

"Maya is an athletically gifted forward with a courageous mindset," Cairns said. "Her change of pace and overall speed will make her a hard to defend threat at the wide attacker position."

Lumanog, a native of Anaheim, California, comes from El Dorado HS, as she is a teammate of fellow newcomer, Sundstrom. Lumanog will miss her senior season due to an injury. As a three-year letterwinner, Lumanog played under head coach Kyle Thomas. The forward helped the Golden Hawks to the CIF D2 quarterfinals her junior season. Lumanog has spent the last two years playing club soccer with the Strikers FC under head coach Kyle Thomas. She previously spent seven years with the Anaheim Surf under head coach Lindsey Huie. Lumanog was also a three-year letterwinner on the tennis court.

"Peyton is a gifted wing player who plays equally well on both sides of the ball," Cairns said. "Her tactical understanding of wide play will allow us to stretch out opponents' defenses."

Moser joins the Aggies from Preston, Idaho, where she graduated from Preston HS in 2017, playing under head coach Brandon Lyon. As a midfielder, Moser was a three-time Herald Journal All-Valley honoree, as well as The Herald Journal Defensive Player of the Year. During her sophomore season in 2015, Preston HS claimed the 4A Idaho State championship. Moser currently attends Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she has seven goals and one assist, including three game-winning goals. IWCC is currently playing in the NJCAA national tournament and played in the 2017 NJCAA national tournament as well. Moser was also a four-year letterwinner on the basketball court.

"Paige joins us from the highly successful Iowa Western CC program," Cairns said. "Her experience having played two seasons of college soccer, in addition to her joining our program in January, will allow her to impact our team immediately at the wide attacker or defender position."

Romney is a native of Kaysville, Utah, where she is a three-time letterwinner at Davis HS under Souli Phongsavath. A defender, Romney was named team captain in 2018 and was a state semifinalist this year. Romney was an instrumental piece to the Darts' run at being named the top girls team by the USA Today's Super Expert 25 after allowing eight goals in their 6A State title run in 2016. Romney, along with fellow newcomer Sidney Barlow, plays club soccer with Forza under head coach Ray Parkhurst. Forza was the state cup finalists in 2017 and 2018.

"Olivia will add a strong presence to our defensive line," Cairns said. "She is equally comfortable playing central or wide and is an exceptional tackler and header of the ball."

Sundstrom also comes from El Dorado HS, as she is a teammate of fellow newcomer Lumanog. California high school soccer season is in the winter when she will finish her career for the Hawks. Sundstrom is a three-time North Hill all-league recipient and earned all-CIF freshman of the year accolades. El Dorado HS claimed the North Hill league title all three years of her career. Sundstrom helped her team advanced to the CIF Division 2 semifinals and state semifinals her freshman season and the CIF D2 quarterfinals in her junior campaign. Sundstrom plays club soccer with Strikers FC under head coach Kyle Thomas. She also is a four-time letterwinner in track and field.

"Christiane brings a playmaker's mentality to USU," Cairns said. "Her unique skill set shines in the attacking third, where she excels in unlocking an opponent's defense."

Walton joins the Aggies from Draper, Utah, and plays club soccer for La Roca under head coach Matt Long. A goalkeeper, Walton earned four all-state honors with La Roca, helping the team to a state title in 2018. As a goalkeeper, Walton was named team captain of La Roca and helped the 2018 team reach the Utah state championship cup. Previously, she played several seasons for the Utah Glory with head coach Kevin Vanderveur, and she is a current Utah ODP selection. Walton is also a three-year letterwinner on the basketball court at Jordan HS.

"Diera is multi-sport athlete joining us at the goalkeeper position," Cairns said. "She has great courage and is a fierce competitor, which will allow her to transition quickly to the college game."

Wynn rounds out the 2019 signing class, joining the Aggies from Provo, Utah. Wynn comes to Utah State after a four-year career under Eric Brady at Timpview HS. The defender scored 16 goals and added six assists in her four years of high school competition, earning all-region honorable mention accolades as a freshman. She helped the Thunderbirds to two state semifinal finishes and a Utah 4A state title in 2016, as well as helped them advance to the 5A semifinals in 2017 and 2018. She spent nine seasons with Utah Celtic FC under Steve Magleby and was a three-time ODP selection. Wynn and Utah Celtic 00 Premier won three-straight State Cup championships from 2016-2018. Her Celtic was the United States Youth Soccer Region IV champions in 2017 and finished third in nationals.

"Kathryn is another extremely versatile player who can bolster our defense or midfield," Cairns said. "She has developed into a player who can break pressure consistently well and deliver quality passes. She will add vision and a calmness on the ball to our team."

Utah State will return eight starters and 18 total letterwinners to the pitch next fall. The 2019 competition slate will be announced later this spring. Last season, the Aggies finished the year with a 3-13-2 overall record, going 2-7-2 in Mountain West play.