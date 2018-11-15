Earlier this week, ESPNW’s Vicki L. Friedman took a close look at "subplots" of the 2018 NCAA volleyball tournament, which is slated to kick off on Nov. 26.

Friedman set out to answer four questions regarding the tourney, and not so surprisingly, the BYU Cougars — undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country — featured heavily throughout.

Two questions and their subsequent answers were decidedly more BYU-centric than the others, however.

First there was — will a woman finally coach the NCAA champion?

In answer to that, Friedman noted, among other things, “the obvious candidate is BYU, the nation's lone unbeaten team that handed Stanford its only loss when the teams met in Provo at the end of August. All signs have Heather Olmstead's senior-laden group primed to return to the final four for the first time since 2014, when the Cougars lost the title game to Penn State.

"Olmstead, an assistant to her brother, Shawn, that year, took over the following season and has compiled a 112-11 record. Shawn was national Coach of the Year in 2014, and Heather could pick up that honor this year. Volleyball success is in the Olmstead bloodlines — dad Rick Olmstead coached Olympic legend Karch Kiraly in high school.

"There's no reason to believe Olmstead's Cougars can't win it all.”

The second inquiry that was rather Cougar-centric was in regards to Player of the Year, as in who will it be?

According to Friedman, BYU senior Roni Perry-Jones is absolutely a candidate.

“BYU's engine, Jones-Perry, is surely a candidate,” Friedman said, “averaging 4.46 kills per set and 1.96 digs per set with 35 aces. She's hitting .349.

"When the teams (Stanford and BYU) went head-to-head, the Cougars' senior had the better night — 20 kills and 10 digs, hitting .341 for 25 points. (Stanford’s Kathryn) Plummer's line: 21 kills and four digs, hitting .176 for 24 points. BYU is the lone team to beat Stanford this year.

"Plummer and Jones-Perry are the first names that jump to mind.”

Cougars pulling their TV weight?

Mitch Harper of 247Sports examined the TV ratings for BYU football this season, with two contests remaining, home against New Mexico State and at archrival Utah.

According to Harper, the Cougars have had “7.865 million viewers on their games this season, and that doesn't count the McNeese (BYUtv), Northern Illinois (ESPNU), and UMass (Eleven News) games.”

Those numbers pale in comparison to the highest rated college football games this season — Alabama vs. LSU had 11.543 million viewers alone and was the most watched game this year — but nonetheless are what ESPN is looking for.

“Are these the kind of numbers ESPN is looking for from BYU in regards to re-upping in a contract? I'd have to imagine ESPN is very thrilled with the type of audience BYU delivers and this is when the Cougars are having down years,” said Harper. “When BYU is winning, the Cougars are an incredible draw. But, the TV ratings of a program are always interesting to me, because not many teams have enough games on nationally televised networks to see trends with their viewership.”

BYU’s most watched game this year? At Wisconsin, as the Cougars and Badgers drew an audience of 2.972 million. The least watched contest, meanwhile, was against Boise State. That game drew just under 500,000 viewers (0.47).

And finally …

Football Matters is “an initiative of the National Football Foundation.” Its purpose is to allow people to gather “information and resources” about football at all levels.

The initiative recently produced a four-part miniseries, a series focused specifically on mental health.

Titled “Unashamed,” the first episode of the series features BYU senior quarterback Tanner Mangum.

According to SB Nation, via Football Matters, “in the first installment, Football Matters sat down with BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum, who last year made public his history of anxiety and depression, in turn shedding light on an important topic in the world of college football. … Tanner is super excited about the series, and he will be featured throughout the episodes (though not as predominantly as the first episode). We will also feature other BYU folks as well.”

Here is that debut episode.