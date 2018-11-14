OREM —– Dylan Petersen has spent so much time playing on the offensive line that when asked what other position the Orem center might like to try, he doesn’t hesitate.

“Guard,” the senior said with enough conviction that it’s clearly not a joke. “As a little kid, that’s where they put me, and I was scared to ask for anything different. And then I just learned to like it.”

The offensive line of the defending 4A champion Tigers is four seniors and a sophomore. They’re big, tough, smart and the epitome of a ‘team first’ mentality.

“What makes them special is that they’re talented enough to play other positions,” said Orem head coach Jeremy Hill. “Because of them, we win the games we do. If you look at our offensive numbers, it all starts with the offensive line. (USC-bound) Puka (Nacua) and (quarterback) Cooper (Legas, one of the top passers in the country) could not be Puka and Cooper without the offensive line.”

Left tackle Hunter Hill (6-foot-6, 275-pounds) said he had childhood aspirations of playing quarterback or tight end.

" I loved football, so I was fine playing anywhere. My dad played offensive line in college. …I like it. There is a unity on the offensive line that you don’t get anywhere else. That’s probably the best part. " Left guard Zak Stoddard

“But I was naturally one of the biggest kids, and they put me on the line,” he said. “My favorite thing is going against the defensive linemen. It’s just a chess match. They can do one thing, and if you choose the wrong thing, you lose. It’s a battle every single play.”

Hill said he revels in making it possible for the offense to run.

“I just like seeing the team win,” he said, adding that his teammates' appreciation means more than accolades. “Our work definitely doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Left guard Zak Stoddard, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, said he spent some time at quarterback and defensive line when he was younger.

“I loved football, so I was fine playing anywhere,” he said. “My dad played offensive line in college. …I like it. There is a unity on the offensive line that you don’t get anywhere else. That’s probably the best part.”

Petersen, who is 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, said he has played center since third grade. In fact, he’s so comfortable there, he can’t imagine doing much more than moving a spot to the left or right.

Coach Hill decided it might be nice to let the offensive linemen have a chance to stand in the spotlight that shines on the skill players of a team. So he let each senior carry the football a couple of plays in different games.

While most of them enjoyed it immensely, Petersen was less enthusiastic.

“It was weird,” he said. “It was interesting…scary, but it was fun. It was exhilarating. I’d do it again, but I wouldn’t want to do it every play like a running back.”

Right guard Freddie Prescott, who is 6-foot-4, 360 pounds, seemed to enjoy his time at fullback the most.

“It was during our homecoming game, and I ran 20 yards,” he said. “I almost made a touchdown.”

Prescott said he started as a defensive lineman, but as he learned the game and improved his skills, he moved to the offensive side of the ball.

“I love how we work together,” he said. “The brotherly bond between all five of us. Knowing I’m on the front lines with four other dudes who are my best friends in the world, it’s something different than any other position group.”

Jeremy Hill Orem's offensive line provides leadership to Tigers as they pursue back-to-back 4A titles. Left to right: Kingsley Suamataia, Freddie Prescott, Dylan Petersen, Zak Stoddard, and Hunter Hill.

Kingsley Suamataia is the only member of the offensive line who is an underclassman. The sophomore plays right tackle, and at 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, he said he feels ‘blessed and grateful’ to learn from the four seniors.

“All of them are really respectful,” he said. “They taught me how to be an example to the younger ones. They put me under their (wing) and taught me how to get better.” Suamataia didn’t play offensive line until high school.

“Offensive line is more of a mental game,” he said. “It’s more learning techniques, and defense is more just running straight ahead. …I like the mental challenge.” He’s the only offensive lineman who hasn’t had a chance to carry the ball. He said it was “funny” watching his fellow lineman play fullback.

So which of his fellow linemen would make the best fullback?

“Honestly, I think Freddie,” he said. “He’s big, but he Freddie can move.”

The sophomore offered some insight on his fellow linemen. He said he is the fastest of the five, and he also has the biggest appetite.

Best dancer? “Probably me too.”

Hunter Hill is the “ladies man” of the group, but he’s also most likely to stay home on a Friday night and play video games.

He said Hunter has “always been like a brother to me. He’s as good a role model as there is. He is someone you can go to and ask questions.”

He said when it comes to Freddie, he’s learned “to love everybody. He may seem like he’s mad all the time, but he taught me how to love other people.”

When it comes to Dylan, the lessons were practical.

“He taught me not to be afraid to ask questions,” Suamataia said. And when it comes to Zak, “He’s the underdog. He taught me that no one is better than anyone else. We’re all just trying to get better each day.” He’s learned a lot from his fellow linemen, and from the team’s offensive line coach, Matt Reynolds.

“He taught me to never be mad at myself,” Suamataia said. “I learned not to be hard on myself. Coach Matt made me a better offensive lineman because he made me think in different ways that I never thought before.” Coach Hill said the chemistry between the offensive lineman sets a tone for the team that marries hard work and affection.

“They’re always hanging out together, not just the starters,” coach Hill said. “That chemistry of knowing the guy next to you, caring about him, allows them to do their job, to trust that the guy next to them is going to do his job. They have phenomenal chemistry because they love each other. And that plays into why the team is having success.”