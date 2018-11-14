LEHI — The case can be made that no football team in the state of Utah has boasted a more prolific, more devastating offense this season than the Corner Canyon Chargers.

The Chargers have the top-scoring offense in the 5A classification, at 49.9 points per game, and they have scored 40 or more points in nine of their 11 contests, including three 70-point outings.

With players like quarterback Cole Hagen, wide receiver John Mitchell, and ball carriers Austin Bell and Caden Johnson, the Chargers have simply overwhelmed the majority of their opponents, buried them under a barrage of points.

Skyridge head coach Jon Lehman is well aware of the challenge the Chargers will pose his team in the 5A state championship game, set to be played Friday night at 6 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

" It is going to be a great challenge. We will really have to play four quarters to get (Corner Canyon), but I like our defense against anybody. " Skyridge head coach Jon Lehman

“They have some really good athletes,” he said. “They have a good scheme and know what they are trying to do. They will stretch you in a lot of different ways.”

And yet, Lehman isn’t worried.

That is what happens when you have the Skyridge Falcons defense.

“Our guys can compete,” Lehman said. “They are smart, they are in tune with the game plan and they are very competitive.”

It all starts up front for Skyridge, with the likes of Ioholani Rass.

The junior defensive end has been an absolute terror for opposing quarterbacks and has tallied 58 tackles and 10 sacks this season.

“He is a great athlete,” Lehman said. “He can run and he is physical.”

He isn’t alone along the defensive front either.

“We have a lot of versatility on our defensive line,” said Lehman. “Raas is a great athlete, but in the middle we have guys that can really take up space. We are just really versatile with our defensive line.”

That versatility hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Man they are huge for us. They make our job easy,” senior defensive back Ty Arrington said. “When they are getting pressure on the quarterback every play, it makes our job as DB’s (defensive backs) so easy.”

The Falcons aren’t limited to just a strong defensive front, however.

In their 3-4 scheme, it is often the linebackers that make the biggest impact, at least statistically, and Skyridge has an impressive pair in Blayden Togiai and Mitchell Sampson.

Together, the duo has racked up 92 tackles and eight and a half sacks, and have caused opponents as much, if not more misery than Raas.

“Blayden Togiai and Mitchell Sampson are some of the leaders on our defense,” safety Jaxon Peck said. “They work hard and fight together.”

That holds true for the entire Skyridge defense, including a defensive backfield that boasts Arrington and Peck, among others.

Roy's Cade Harris (1) gets tackled by Skyridge's Ioholani Raass (31) during the 5A semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

“I feel like we have a lot of leaders, a lot of experience, so we know how to play with each other,” Peck said. “Coach puts together a good game plan and we execute it. He puts us in position to make plays.”

Make plays they do.

The Falcons have recorded 12 interceptions this season, to go along with 32 sacks and 97 tackles for a loss.

All of it led Skyridge to a top-five scoring defense at 18.6 ppg and has the team believing they can walk out of Rice-Eccles Stadium as state champs.

“There is nothing like going to the state championship. It is one of the coolest things I have ever been a part of,” Arrington said. “A lot of guys don’t even get the chance to get there once and I get to be there twice. I’m grateful, I know it is huge, but we also know it is our last ride and we want (the state title) more than anything.”

“It is exciting, but we still have some unfinished business to take care of and we look forward to it,” Peck added.

“It is going to be a great challenge,” Lehman said. “We will really have to play four quarters to get (Corner Canyon), but I like our defense against anybody.”