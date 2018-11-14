SALT LAKE CITY – Christmas came a bit early for the Utah women’s basketball team.

The Utes landed a five-star recruit from Sandy and a four-star recruit from Washington during Wednesday’s early signing period.

Kemery Martin, a 6-foot guard from Corner Canyon, gives the Utes their first five-star recruit in many years – and their only local player. Recruiting Utah is something head coach Lynne Roberts made a priority when she took the job four years ago.

“When I got the job here at Utah three years ago, signing this local star was a top priority and it has remained at the top of our recruiting list ever since,” Roberts said. “Kemery is a special player. She has a feel for the game that you just can’t teach. She plays with an entertaining flair as a playmaker and she just makes the game look easy. People are going to love watching her play and we are excited to have a (Utah) native on our roster.”

Martin is ranked No. 35 in the Country by ProspectsNation.com an is a five-star recruit on ESPN.com. She’s scored over 1,000 career points, and averaged 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in her junior season when she led Corner Canyon to a region championship.

Congratulations @KemeryM the Utes at getting a great player and all round beautiful person. #Utebasketball pic.twitter.com/a57qpaveXt — Heather Humble (@HeatherHumble3) November 15, 2018

In addition to Martin, the Utes signed Brynna Maxwell, a 6-foot guard from Gig Harbor, Washington. She averaged 21 points, 8 rebounds and five steals in leading her high school team to a state title. She was the 2018 AP 3A Washington State Player of the Year.

“Much like Kemery, when she was a freshman we identified Brynna as someone we really wanted to join our program,” Roberts said. “Brynna is an incredible scorer, a tremendous shooter, and she has a competitive drive to her that is unmatched. Her will to win, and her willingness to do the work necessary for success, is going to bring such value to our program. I am excited to be able to coach her.”

The Utes signed both young women as they prepared to host Long Beach State Friday at 7 p.m. at the Huntsman Center.

Utah is coming off of back-to-back wins, the most recent a 72-62 win over Alabama on Tuesday.

“This is an exciting day for our program,” Roberts said. “Our staff has worked really hard to be able to sign these two incredibly talented players. Both of these players bring competitiveness, talent, and a genuine desire to take Utah women’s basketball to new heights. Kemery and Brynna were nationally sought after and recruited heavily and we could not be more excited for them to join our Ute family.”