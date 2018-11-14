SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday night’s contest against Mississippi Valley State will be just the second home game of the month for the Utah Utes.

It’ll also be their last. If there’s something about this November to remember, it’ll likely be how the Utes fare on the road. After opening the season with a 75-61 win over Maine on Nov. 8, they dropped a 78-69 decision at Minnesota on Monday.

Now comes a return to the Huntsman Center before three games in four nights — from Nov. 22-25 — at the Wooden Legacy tournament in Fullerton, California. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak would like to address a few things before leaving town again. He said they learned a bunch of lessons in the loss to the Golden Gophers, such as 20 missed opportunities to score at point-blank range within the charge circle. There were also a variety of different little things along the way.

Stuff that Krystkowiak noted can be fixed like rim finishes, execution and defensive energy. The Utes worked on them in practice Wednesday.

“Defensive transition wasn’t good at Minnesota. We gave up some open looks because we got a little confusion, a lot of the defensive communication and urgency,” Krystkowiak said. “But we’re just going to play another game and then you look to see what you’ve got to fix and then I think we need to get a little bit creative.”

That’s the goal before and after Utah heads to California on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be good,” Krystkowiak said. “It’s just what we need.”

SIGNING DAY: Krystkowiak announced the signing of three players for 2019-20:

— Olympus High guard Rylan Jones (6-1, 170)

"Rylan has a great feel for the game, has an excellent basketball IQ, he is a great competitor, makes those around him better and he wins. He is a coach on the floor and really understands the point guard position.”

— Pleasant Grove center Matt Van Komen (7-4, 220)

“Matt has the ability to change the game from a defensive perspective. He can be an elite rim protector and continues to develop strength.”

— Finland forward Mikael Jantunen (6-8, 215)

“Mikael is a very versatile forward with a lot of great international experience. He is an elite rebounder, while also having a great skill set for pushing the break and playmaking.”

*****

Mississippi Valley State (0-3) at Utah (1-1)

Huntsman Center

Thursday, 6 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN 700AM