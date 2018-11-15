SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon finally announced where it will build its second headquarters. But there was a bit of a catch.

What happened: The online retailer announced that it will build secondary headquarters in both New York City and northern Virginia, the Associated Press reports. The project is estimated to lead to $5 billion in investment and 50,000 jobs combined.

More details will emerge in the near future.

Amazon announced its choice after narrowing a long list down to 20 cities

So what about those 18 other cities that were never chosen? Why didn’t Amazon go there?

Well, USA Today’s Elizabeth Weise did the hard work and found out why each of those 18 cities probably didn’t make Amazon’s final call.

Austin: For example, Austin, Texas, was once believed to be the locationafter an internet conspiracy theory surfaced based on an Amazon Super Bowl commercial. But there was a reason it didn’t work.

“One major dig at Austin is that it's too much like Seattle, a smallish city with a quirky alternative culture, so it wouldn't offer enough of the difference that Amazon's looking for,” according to USA Today.

Denver: Similarly, Denver was picked by The New York Timesto be the host city for Amazon. But that didn’t turn out either because Denver just didn’t put enough money on the table.

“Denver did not throw tons of money at Amazon, which could have made it less attractive. It's also already a relatively costly place to live, with high earners — especially people relocating from the coasts — pushing out those with lower incomes. That could be one reason it's the city whose residents opposed Amazon's HQ2 the most, with 16 percent somewhat or strongly opposed to having the Seattle company set up shop there.”

