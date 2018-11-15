SALT LAKE CITY — Pilots in Ireland reported seeing a “very bright” unidentified flying object on Friday night, CNN reports.

What happened: Airline pilots and Irish air traffic control noticed the flying object and noted it in air traffic control audio logs.

At least four aviators confirmed that they saw the UFO flying in Ireland, according to CNN.

One pilot asked Shannon Oceanic Control in Europe if there was any ongoing military activity. The respondent said there wasn’t. The pilot said he saw something “so fast” fly across the sky,” according to BBC News.

"It came up on our left-hand side (rapidly veered) to the north, we saw a bright light and it just disappeared at a very high speed … we were just wondering. We didn't think it was a likely collision course … (just wondering) what it could be," said the pilot.

Another pilot, who flew Virgin Flight 76, said in air logs that his fly crew saw "two bright lights at 11 o'clock (which) seemed to bank over to the right and then climb away at speed."

Aliens?: No. As CNBC noted, one pilot said it was likely a "meteor or some kind of object re-entry appears to be multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory … very bright where we were.”