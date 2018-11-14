After three straight wins, the Utah Jazz fell in a terribly gigantic way on Wednesday night as they lost to the Dallas Mavericks by 50 points on the road, 118-68.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

—The Jazz shot terribly almost the entire game. For the night, they connected on just 31 percent of their field goal attempts, 17 percent on their 3-point attempts and 63 percent on their free throw attempts. They scored 22 points in the entire second half.

—It didn’t help Utah that the Mavericks had a pretty opposite performance as far as shooting went. The home side shot 58 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc.

—Ricky Rubio led the Jazz in scoring, but he put up just 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Next 3

Friday, Nov. 16 at Philadelphia (9-7), 5 p.m. MST

Saturday, Nov. 17 at Boston (8-6), 5:30 p.m. MST

Monday, Nov. 19 at Indiana (8-6), 5 p.m. MST