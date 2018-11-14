SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's yes votes for Proposition 4 have taken a lead of 2,250 votes out of 932,714 ballots following the latest release of results by three counties Wednesday.

As of Monday, the measure held a 50.1 percent lead. But on Tuesday, support for the measure slipped to just below 50 percent all reported votes.

Thousands of votes still need to be tallied in Salt Lake and Utah counties, according to the Utah State Elections office.

Of about 134,147 votes so far counted in Utah County on Proposition 4, 56.9 percent have been against it. Meanwhile, of 364,293 votes thus far recorded in Salt Lake County, 41.6 percent have been against it.

State Elections Director Justin Lee said after Utah's canvass of election results is completed Nov. 26, any 10 voters who weighed in on Proposition 4 on their ballot may file a request for a recount with the lieutenant governor's office, so long as the margin is less than 0.25 percent of all votes cast on the issue.

Proposition 4's organizers put it on the ballot as a way to push back against gerrymandering, the practice of manipulating political boundaries to favor one party or candidate over another.

If passed, the initiative would establish a seven-member independent redistricting commission, appointed by elected officials in both major parties, which would recommend political boundary adjustments to the Utah Legislature that reflect population shifts in Utah shown by the once-per-decade federal census.

The boundaries affected would be those for congressional seats, state legislative districts and state school board positions.

State lawmakers would be required to formally either accept or reject the commission's recommendations.