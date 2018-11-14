Utah Valley University women's soccer head coach Chris Lemay has announced his program's signing class. The Wolverines signed 10 players to aid agreements on Wednesday who will join the team next fall for the 2019 season.

Signing their aid agreements on Wednesday were Rachel Anderson (Danville, California), Jocelyn Bybee (Alpine, Utah), Saydee Bacdad (Hilo, Hawaii), Abbigail Graham (Murray, Utah), Kate Harrison (Centerville, Utah), Nicole Olanda (Aiea, Hawaii), Tennessee Schellenberg (Mapleton, Utah), Heather Stainbrook (South Jordan Utah), Kylie Tuimaualuga (Camarillo, California) and Megan Unbedacht (Orem, Utah).

"We are really excited to welcome such a talented and diverse group to our wolverine family," said Lemay. "Losing 10 players and adding 10 will allow for a shift in the program, and we are confident that this young group will make a positive impact right away. We have a nice blend of athletic ability along with technical and tactical soccer players in this class that will help us yield the results we want."

Anderson has been a four-year varsity player at Monte Vista High School where she helped her team to an East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) championship, a North Coast Section title and a California Interscholastic Federation championship. The 5-foot-6 forward earned all-league honors during her junior season and will serve as the team captain for MVHS this upcoming season. Anderson's team also claimed a Max Preps state and national title in 2017. Anderson played club soccer for the Mustang Fury.

Bybee, a 5-7 forward, prepped at Lone Peak High School where she recently helped her team to a 6A state championship. She was named to the All Utah Valley Team after leading the Knights with 12 goals and eight assists during her senior season. The Highland, Utah, native played club soccer for Northern Peaks, Sparta United TM and Utah Celtic.

Bacdad was an All-Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF) for three-straight seasons at Hilo High School in Hawaii. The 5-7 goalkeeper tallied 10 shutouts during her junior season last year. She helped HHS to three BIIF championships. Bacdad will be playing her senior season for the Vikings this winter. She was a first-team all-BIIF honoree. She played soccer for the Hawaii Surf Club.

Graham was a four-time all-region honoree at Murray High School. She also earned a pair of all-state awards as she scored 62 goals and dished out 44 assists during her time at MHS. She helped Murray to an undefeated season in region play en route to a regional championship this past season. The 5-7 forward also led MHS to the championship match of the 5A state tournament. Graham played club soccer for Murray Max, La Roca FC and Utah Celtic FC.

Harrison, a 5-7 midfielder from Viewmont High School, helped the Vikings to the quarterfinals of the state tournament during her sophomore season. She was also named the Rookie of the Year during her sophomore year. Her sister, Jessica, played soccer at UVU in 2011. Harrison played club soccer for La Roca for nine seasons.

Olanda prepped at Aiea High School in Hawaii. The 5-4 forward/midfielder received a pair of all-state honors the past two seasons. She was AHS's leading scorer during her junior season last year. She will be the team captain on this year's team, which begins play this winter. She played club soccer for Hawaii Surf for six years.

Schellenberg is a 5-9 defender from Maple Mountain High School in Mapleton, Utah. She helped MMHS to a state title in 2017. Schellenberg is a three-time all-state honoree and a three-time defensive player of the year winner. She also helped the MMHS track and field team to a state championship in 2016. Schellenberg played club soccer for the Utah Storm, Utah Celtic FC and Utah ODP.

Stainbrook played two seasons for Alta High School in Sandy, Utah. The 5-4 forward earned all-state honors during both her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was also named to the academic all-region team. Stainbrook helped her team to a regional title and quarterfinal appearances during both of her seasons at AHS.

Tuimaualuga is a 5-8 keeper from Adolfo Camarillo High School in Camarillo, California. Tuimaualuga is a three-sport varsity letterwinner at ACHS. She also competed in track, water polo and soccer. She plays club soccer for the prestigious Camarillo Eagles. Tuimaualuga's cousin, Kalli Suesue, played soccer at Utah Valley from 2013-16.

Unbedacht is a four-year varsity player from Timpanogos High School in Orem. The 5-5 midfielder was most recently named all-region after helping THS to an appearance at the 5A state tournament. She also received all-state honors in 2017. She helped Timpanogos to a regional title and an appearance in the state tournament championship match in 2017. Unbedacht played club soccer for Utah Celtic FC.