ST. GEORGE — There’s no doubt the key matchup in Friday’s 4A championship game will be the high-powered Orem offense against Dixie's stingy defense.

But the other side of the ball might be where the game is really decided.

Dixie comes into the contest averaging 31.4 points a game, with Orem surrendering an average of 19.2 points a contest. On paper, at least, the Flyers should be able to put up some points.

“We’re preparing for this game like any other game,” Dixie head coach (and offensive coordinator) Blaine Monkres said. “The big thing is we cannot afford to make mistakes, turn the ball over and hurt ourselves.”

Dixie is led by junior quarterback Reggie Graff and a corps of receivers who have taken turns this season having big games.

“We have five or six guys that can have a big night in any given game, depending on what the defense gives us,” Monkres said. “Going into the season, we knew Nate Mahi was going to be a big part of things. But then we have Josh (Cazier) and Travis (Muir), who have had big games. And then there’s Myles Keenan and Keeton Schweitzer. And we even sneak Tyson Miller in there on offense sometimes.”

Those Dixie receivers don’t have the gaudy numbers that Orem’s Puka Nacua has, but they have combined to put up some impressive figures. Between the six aforementioned guys, there’s a total of 132 receptions for 2,106 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“Our guys understand that any one of them could have a big night, depending on what the defense is giving us,” Monkres said. “In the past, when I’ve had that one superstar-type guy, we made sure he got enough touches, but that hasn’t come up this year. Every one of those guys is capable of having a big night – having one catch or 10 catches. They’re all capable, but they just want to do what’s best for the team.”

Of course, they all need a trigger-man, and that is Graff.

“The book on Reggie when I got here was he would look at one guy and if that wasn’t there, he would take off and run it,” Monkres said. “That’s changed now. He has become a student of the game. He watches a lot of film and he’s learned that we only want him to run the ball as a last resort.”

That is, unless it’s a called run, like his option-read play that went 49 yards for a touchdown against Park City in the 4A semifinals.

“Reggie is a really good runner, and that’s why we put quite a few plays in there that are designed runs for him or designed option plays,” Monkres said. “But we have tried to ingrain in him that we want to get everyone involved in the passing game. That makes it that much harder to defend against us.”

Graff, a key player in last year’s 4A state championship baseball team for Dixie, said the credit for the difference in his mindset goes directly to his coaches.

“We have the best coaching staff,” he said. “The best thing is that they always put us in a position to succeed, to be our best.”

Graff, who has passed 2,328 yards and 20 touchdowns, is also the second-leading rusher for the Flyers with 695 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also taken good care of the football with just three interceptions on the season.

“That’s going to be huge this week,” Monkres said. “Orem doesn’t have any real weaknesses on defense, so we’re going to have to make sure we don’t hurt ourselves with turnovers. We’ve got to go out there and play football and not make any mistakes.”

Dixie and Orem kick off at 11 a.m. Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium with the 4A state championship on the line.