Another mass shooting occurred in California on Nov. 7 that killed 12 people. The response of many Republican legislators has been, "our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families." They are still unwilling to pass stricter gun control laws to protect us, not even our school-age children.

Young adults who are protesting Congress need to encourage voters to reject Republicans. The Republicans in Congress ignore global warming and eliminate important environmental regulations.

Yet nearly half of Utah Republicans still support President Trump and the Republicans in Congress. Their party loyalty trumps their self-interest.

Stephen Clark

Salt Lake City