U.S. veterans have every right to be offended by Trump's inability to face a little rain.

But consider, too, the message it sends to those of us whose nations have served alongside American troops, often under American command. U.S. presidents, it seems, are happy to send European troops into the face of battle in Iraq and Afghanistan, but not to travel 50 miles to mourn our shared war dead.

Trump and his attitude toward our allies and his inordinate affection for our foes is beyond disturbing. When will the American people in unison say enough is enough? You only hear it from the Democrat side. Has the Republican Party and its supporters sold their souls to this awful behavior?

William Messinger

Salt Lake City