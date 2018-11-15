CNN’s Jim Acosta had his press pass pulled by the White House due to his behavior at President Trump’s last press conference.

Surprise, the media defend him by telling us that what we are seeing on video (and not the White House distributed video) is Mr. Acosta just doing his job.

Mr. Acosta is no Sam Donaldson who challenged vigorously Ronald Reagan. One knew, at least, that Mr. Donaldson was an objective reporter.

Jim Acosta is like the house guest who eats all your ice cream and then takes a nap in your bed — he thinks he owns the place. What I saw on the press conference video was a man acting badly — boorish, rude and grandstanding.

A little time out time is just what Mr. Acosta needs.

Scott Clegg

Draper