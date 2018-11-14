BOUNTIFUL — Free tax help for residents who qualify will be available at City Hall, 790 S. 100 East, on Wednesdays beginning at the end of January and continuing through April 10.

Senior citizens should call Devon Steiner beginning Monday, Jan. 14. Steiner takes calls for appointments or questions on Mondays only between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments will be available between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesdays starting Feb. 6.

Tax help for all others will be available on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 30 at City Hall. To see if you qualify for assistance, visit UtahTaxHelp.org or contact J.R. via email at [email protected]ahfcc.org