DALLAS — The Utah Jazz are coming off a three-game winning streak after defeating the Grizzlies 96-88 in Memphis.

It was a matchup that saw Jazz forward Joe Ingles suffer a head injury that required four stitches after being struck by Grizzlies forward MarShon Brooks at the 3:36 mark in the fourth quarter. Ingles was able to come back into the game against the Grizzlies after he was bandaged up and help lead the Jazz to victory.

Now, the Jazz travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks for the third time this season. During the first two meetings, the Jazz were able to beat the Mavs by a combined 24 points behind the scoring of both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

After shootaround practice, Jazz center Rudy Gobert addressed the two wins against the Mavericks earlier season and Dallas starting off slow early in games.

“We know they are a very talented team. We won by 12, but they were able to come back it is never easy and always a battle, and we must be focused on what we do. It is the NBA every night we have teams that are low in the rankings, but they will always give you trouble. On any giving night, you can lose. We just have to stay focused, and come out ready," said Gobert.

“We don’t look at it like we need to get out early on them in the first half. The thing about the Mavericks is the team is very resilient, and every game has been close. We were up 20, and they came back and even here we long transition by eight. We have continued to fight because they will make a run and will not lay down for us. That is not coach (Rick) Carlisle method and any else on their team’s mindset. It not our mindset and we have to be ready for everything they bring," Mitchell said.

The Jazz would struggle to get back on the defensive side of the ball in transition the Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell addressed those issues after this morning's practice.

“Just continue to work on it, and obviously, communication is key. Take better shots, so it doesn’t lead to long transition rebounds that put in back spots. As long as, we do that we continue to work and build," Mitchell said.

“First of all, taking care of the ball and when we get good shots on the offensive and getting back on the defensive end. We as a team need to do the same in our half-court defense," Gobert said.

Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. added: “Playing good defensively and it will lead to offense. If we get stops, we don’t have to take it out from the basket, and we can run. Anybody can push it."

Injury report:

Utah: Raul Neto (OUT - hamstring)

Dallas: Wesley Matthews (PROBABLE - hamstring); Dirk Nowitzki (OUT - ankle)