Utah State's Graduation Success Rate (GSR) stands at 92 percent for its student-athletes, it was announced by the NCAA national office Wednesday. This mark, which leads the Mountain West, sets a new standard within USU Athletics as it is up one percent from last year.

"We're very proud of our student-athletes in persisting to graduation," said USU Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student Services Dr. Brian Evans. "Earning their degree is the ultimate goal, and doing so at a rate of 92 percent is something we can all be proud of."

Utah State had the best or tied for the best GSR in the Mountain West in six sports — men’s golf, gymnastics, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and women’s cross-country/track and field — as all of these sports had a perfect 100 percent GSR. For USU’s men’s tennis program, it has now achieved that metric for 11 straight years.

Furthermore, Utah State's football program has a GSR of 92 percent, up from 89 percent last year, to lead the Mountain West, while men’s basketball had a GSR of 78 percent.

Additionally, USU’s women’s basketball (90), softball (88), men’s cross-country/track and field (82) and volleyball (80) teams also excelled within the framework.

The GSR is based on a comparison of the number of student-athletes who entered college and the number of those who graduated within six years of initial enrollment. The GSR subtracts student-athletes who depart for allowable exclusions (e.g. official church mission), as well as those who transfer but would have been academically eligible to compete had they returned to the institution.