SALT LAKE CITY — Fellow soldiers, dozens of supporters on motorcycles and others lined up to salute Maj. Brent Taylor, the North Ogden mayor killed in Afghanistan, as his body arrived in Salt Lake City on Wednesday for a dignified transfer.

"On behalf of our family, I would like to thank you for being a part of this important homecoming," said Taylor's wife, Jennie Taylor, as the family awaited his arrival. "He is finally returning home."

She said the family wore yellow to welcome the fallen hero home, "as women have done since the days of World War II."

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Patrick Carver, a state chaplain with the Patriot Guard Riders, adjusts an American flag on the back of his motorcycle as he and other riders wait to escort Maj. Brent Taylor's casket from Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.

"Today he comes home to so many of his friends, family members … and Major Taylor is also coming home to his brothers in arms. This is a tender day for all of us," Taylor said.

Among those who showed up Wednesday to salute Taylor, the Patriot Guard Riders of Utah lined up awaiting his arrival and filled the air with the sound of motorcycles revving.

"Any veteran's loss is important to us. We appreciate the sacrifice they gave. … They have given the ultimate sacrifice to help us out," said Reed Newman, ride captain with the Patriot Guard Riders of Utah. He said that more than 100 riders showed up to salute Taylor.

The white hearse carrying Taylor's flag-draped casket was accompanied by more than two dozen law enforcement officers on motorcycles as it made its way toward Ogden.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News A hearse carrying Maj. Brent Taylor's casket leaves Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.

A public viewing is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Dee Events Center, 4400 Harrison Blvd., in Ogden. Following the viewing, a vigil will begin at Myers Mortuary as members of the military watch over Taylor's remains, according to a tweet from the Utah National Guard.

The funeral will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Dee Events Center, after which Taylor will be laid to rest in the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.

Taylor, 39, took an unprecedented one-year leave of absence from his post as mayor for his deployment in January.

Taylor volunteered for a NATO mission to train members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. While on a foot patrol, one of the Afghan commandos shot and killed Taylor on Nov. 3. Other Afghan commandos immediately killed the attacker. Another U.S. service member was injured in the attack.

Taylor leaves behind his wife, Jennie, and seven children ranging in age from 13 years to 11 months.

This story will be updated.