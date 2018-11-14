Utah State women’s basketball head coach Jerry Finkbeiner announced the signing of Elli Emrich (Bonn, Germany), Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole (Honolulu, Hawaii) and Jocelyn Polansky (Wallinford, Connecticut) to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

“We are excited that these young ladies have decided to become Aggies,” Finkbeiner said. “They will learn a lot quickly by joining our experienced team next season. We believe each of these players will be a big part of our future. These recruits match the culture we have built with an emphasis on academic priorities, team chemistry and athletic greatness.”

Emrich, a 5-foot-9 point guard, helped her high school team, Schloss Hogerhof, place first at the German championship in 2017 and third in 2018. In 2016, Emrich competed on the U15 German National Team as she aided the team in winning four nation cups in Lithuania. She also competed for Dragons Rhondorf from 2014-16, where she competed in a cup between the top-four teams in Germany. In her last club season, Emrich averaged 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

“Elli is a physical point guard who can defend with high ball pressure and make plays off the dribble,” Finkbeiner said. “We are excited about her ability to make her teammates better.”

Kamakawiwo’ole, a 5-11 shooting guard, played at Maryknoll High School from her freshman through junior seasons, leading the team to three-consecutive Interscholastic League of Honolulu titles. At Maryknoll, Kamakawiwo’ole helped the team advance to the Hawaii state championship three years in a row. Kamakawiwo’ole has been voted to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball All-State Fab 15 team three times. The shooting guard was named to the 2016-17 All-USA Hawaii Girls Basketball second team. So far this season at Kalani HS, Kamakawiwo’ole has scored in double figures in three out of the four games, including a 20-point effort in the season opener. During her junior season, the guard led Maryknoll to a 27-3 overall record, including 9-0 in league play, to rank second in the state of Hawaii. Kamakawiwo’ole helped the team to a second-place finish in the Hawaii state championship last season. As a sophomore, she was named to the 2017 state championship all-tournament team. As a freshman, she helped the team to a 26-3 record, including 14-2 in league play, averaging 8.5 points per game.

“Kamalu gives us length at the guard spot,” Finkbeiner said. “She is a well-rounded player that has a high ceiling. I believe she will help us in all areas of the game.”

Polansky, a 5-10 point guard, is a four-year letterwinner and starter at Choate Rosemary Hall. Polansky averaged between 20 and 25 points every season during her high school career. The guard was named first-team all-New England in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, as well as being a four-time selection to the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) All-Star team. In her four years of high school, she was a NEPSAC Class A finalist. Polansky has scored more than 1,500 points during her high school career.

“Jocelyn can really score,” Finkbeiner said. “We love putting points on the board, and she helps us do that. Her shooting range will allow her to become a player that stretches the defense for our team.”