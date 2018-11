For several months, I’d been reporting on Utah’s clean air problem and trying to find a solution. I studied how cities like Oslo have made their air cleaner, and I looked into what Utah has tried, what has worked, and what the biggest obstacles are to real change. I concluded that there aren’t enough people like Weidmann. And I concluded that if I really wanted to see change, I had to start with myself.

So I decided to go without a car for one week.