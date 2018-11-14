BOUNTIFUL — Davis County residents are invited to celebrate the season during the second annual Gingerbread Festival on Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main.

This year's festival will be full of holiday fun, including photos with Santa, gingerbread cookies, art vendors, Christmas crafts, face painting and gingerbread houses.

Admission is free for adults and $5 per child ages 1 to 15. The admission includes Christmas crafts, face painting, gingerbread cookies and a professional photo with Santa, who will be on the premises from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can also encouraged to enter the gingerbread house competition. Houses can be dropped off at the center from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 26. The creations must be made at least partially of edible materials — gingerbread, candy, etc. — but be constructed soundly enough to remain intact for the duration of the center's Holiday Show, which ends Saturday, Dec. 8.

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in each category — business, adult (16 and older), youth (11 to 16) and children (10 and younger).

There is a $5 entry fee payable online or in-person, and there is no limit to the number of entries per person.

For more information, log on to the Bountiful Davis Art Center’s website at bdac.org.