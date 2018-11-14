SALT LAKE CITY — A person of interest has been named by Salt Lake police in the stabbing death of a woman behind a dumpster.

On Nov. 7, Candace Rose Samples, 20, was killed and another man critically injured about 9:30 p.m. near 477 N. 300 West.

Police originally said they were looking for a balding Hispanic man last seen running from the scene with a blanket wrapped around him.

Wednesday, police announced they were looking for 31-year-old Kidus Chane Yohannes for questioning.

"He is known to frequent the area of the Marmalade Library at 280 W. 500 North in Salt Lake City," according to a statement from Salt Lake police. "Yohannes may be armed and dangerous."

Police have released few details about the incident, stating only that the victims and suspect were homeless, and the trio may have had an argument over a piece of property.

Anyone with information can call police at 801-799-3000.